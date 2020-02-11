The First Lady, Aisha Buhari has met with her predecessor, Dame Patience Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and shared experiences on issues relating to women’s development in the country.

Mrs. Buhari disclosed this on Tuesday on her tweeter handle. The first lady said, their discussion centred on issues affecting the growth and development of women in the country, especially girl-child education and women’s participation in politics at local level.

“Yesterday, I received my predecessor, Her Excellency Dame Patience Jonathan at the State House.

“We discussed my efforts with regards to greater involvement of women in politics and participation of women at lower level of governance.

”We also discussed girl-child education and her pet project, Women for Change,” she tweeted.

She expressed the need for spouses of Nigeria’s former leaders to always keep-in-touch and share experiences for the betterment of women and children in the society.

”I got to hear her experience during her tenure and listened to her perspectives on issues affecting women and children in the society,” she said.

Mrs. Buhari expressed her deepest gratitude to the former first lady for the visit, adding that “it was really nice having her around and I look forward to having more of such moments.”