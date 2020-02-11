The former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, on Tuesday, visited Mrs. Aisha Buhari in Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

According to the wife of President Mrs Aisha Buhari she said: ‘Yesterday, I received my predecessor, Her Excellency Dame Patience Jonathan at the State House. We discussed my efforts with regards to greater involvement of women in politics & participation of women at lower level of governance.

Senate to hold valedictory service for Late Senator Uwajumogu

Aisha Buhari also said: ‘We also discussed girl child education and her pet project “women for change” I got to hear her experience during her tenure and listened to her perspectives on issues affecting women and children in the society. ‘

We also discussed girl child education and her pet project "women for change”

I got to hear her experience during her tenure and listened to her perspectives on issues affecting women and children in the society. pic.twitter.com/UFOEor2caU — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) February 11, 2020