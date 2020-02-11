The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams has urged the Federal Government to adopt a new power generation strategy to boost power supply and encourage the youths on capacity building.

He said the power sector has the potential to change the poor narratives of the Nigerian economy.

The Aareonakakanfo also pointed out that there is need to re-orient the Nigerian youths on the need to cultivate new capacity development culture, by learning various vocational training in order to build prosperous careers.

Adams who said this on Tuesday when the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) paid him a courtesy visit at his Omole Phase 2 Lagos residence, lamented that Nigeria’s socio economic problem began in the 1980s, with inadequate power supply.

He admitted also that the negative paradigm shift and focus on university education and certificate also affected the entire nation.

Iba Adams said, “Inadequate power supply is a fundamental problem. When there is stable power, the economy will be stable for innovative ideas.

“We say there is no job, our youths are not employable with their certificates, yet foreigners have taken over our construction companies and other areas.

“None of our countrymen can compete with them because we have lost touch with what is necessary across all sectors.

“The Federal Government, as well as the state government must create educational institutions for technical development.

“We also need to re-orientate the youths on the need to acquire practical -based knowledge and jobs.

“We need schools for technical education, at least, four in each of the local governments in each states. We need to add value to the lives of our youths. They need to learn about technical jobs. This is the future of great nations.”

Adams, informed that he started his life as an artisan, also admitted that the reduction in the number of artisans, and experts have increased the number of political thugs in Nigeria.

“People are no longer interested in becoming apprentices. They want to make quick money and that is affecting the economy adversely and sadly, the best artisans, builders in Nigeria today are from Togo, Republic of Benin and other African countries.”

Adams, however, urged the group to embark on aggressive mobilisation, stressing that the group has the potentials to build a formidable structure that can be used to project the group’s image.

The visiting group, led by the National President, Mr. Kunle Awobodun, said they visited the Yoruba generalisimo to seek his blessings and advice on national security and other relevant issues.

Awobodun said the group has made tremendous impact in ensuring construction of quality and standard buildings across the country.

He explained further that NIOB is a group with great strength and a national outlook, with structure across all the states in the country.

The President also expressed concern on the increasing cases of building collapse across the country, saying the group has made concerted efforts to ensure safety and ensure that constructions are done by using quality building materials that can endure the test of time.

He also sought the support of the Aareonakakanfo in ensuring effective security of members across the country, adding that the group would embark on a sensitisation rally to tell the world about the activities of the group.

