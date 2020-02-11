Three security guards, who allegedly stole their employer’s money and items valued at N8.4 million, on Tuesday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendants, Justine Abatore, 52; Michael Chima, 21; and Mustapha Ibrahim, 38, are facing trial on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing, preferred against them by the police.

The prosecutor, Insp. Phillip Osijale, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences on Feb.6, at 3:00a.m. at No. 9, Adeyemi Lawson, St., Ikoyi Lagos.

Osijale told the court that the defendants stole a cash sum of N500, 000, $1000 US dollars, (equivalent of N360,000) and assorted gold jewellery valued at N3 million.

“Other items stolen are eight gold wrist watches valued at N2 million, assorted female gold wrist watches worth N2 million, one Samsung S10 phone valued at N100,000 and one HP Laptop valued at N200,000.

“The trio also stole one Mack Book Pro Laptop worth N200,000 and one Samsung S9 phone valued at N100,000.

“The total amount of all the items stolen was N8.4 million, belonging to one Mr Kola Ayeye.

“The defendants, as security guards at the complainant’s compound, did not use their position to prevent the items from being stolen,” Osijale said.

According to him, the offences committed contravene Sections 287 (7), 410 and 411of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the trio pleaded not guilty to the charge against them.

The magistrate, Mrs K. S. Abdulsalam, granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, reside in Lagos and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Abdulsalam adjourned the case until March 3, for mention