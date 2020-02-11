Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, has expressed satisfaction with the pace of work as well as standard of facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium ahead of the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF).

The minister made the remarks after inspecting work at the stadium.

He was accompanied by Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo and his deputy, Mr Phillip Shaibu during the inspection visit on Monday evening.

Dare said “I can say the stadium is 90 per cent ready for the NSF.

“When I came here November, 2019, the tartan track was not laid, the pitch was not complete like this.

“It shows clearly that the there has been consistent work ongoing here and there has been commitment from the governor and his deputy to ensure the stadium is completed in record time.”

In his remarks, the governor expressed optimism that the stadium would be 100 per cent ready for the games by first week of March.

“For us, the deadline is that by the end of first week of March, this stadium should be ready so that every facility would be test run before the games.”

(NAN)