Abuja – The police on Tuesday arraigned two men who allegedly stabbed their friend with a broken bottle over cigarette in a Wuse Zone 6 Magistrates’ Court in Abuja.

The police charged Gabriel Esezabar and Lawrence Mathew with joint act and causing grievous hurt.

The prosecution counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb. 6.

He alleged that on the same date, the complainant, Moses Musa, who resides in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja reported the matter at the Wuse Zone 3 Police Station.

He also alleged that Esezabar and Mathew attacked the complainant with a broken bottle and injured him on his head in a recreational park in Wuse Zone 3, during an argument over cigarettes.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 245 of the penal code.

But in a dramatic twist, he informed the court that the parties notified him that they have reached an agreement to settle their differences amicably out of court.

Ejike in line with the development, applied for the withdrawal of the First Information Report (FIR).

The Chief Magistrate, Omolola Akindele, therefore struck out the matter and discharged the defendants.(NAN)