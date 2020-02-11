A 12-year- old –boy, Kasarachi Odurukwe has committed suicide in Agboala Ishiala Umudi autonomous community in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo state.

Odurukwe, an orphan was until his death last Wednesday, a primary six pupil of Practicing School, Umudi.

It was gathered that the deceased and his two younger siblings had lost their parents and have been living with their aunt.

According to village sources, the deceased has been complaining of how boring the world had become to him and jokingly heard telling his mates that he wants to die and meet his mother in heaven.

It was gathered that on the fateful Wednesday, Kasarachi led his other two siblings and two other kids to a nearby stream to fetch water.

On arrival at the stream, Kasarachi was said to have assisted the other children to fill their jerry cans while he used a long stick to check the depth of the stream.

A source said that “having not been satisfied with the shallow depth of the stream, the deceased was said to have taken a rope and tied it to a bamboo tree. But, his first and second attempt to kill himself failed as the other kids were begging him to stop.

“It was at the third attempt after tying the rope to a stronger bamboo tree that the rope strangled him to death. That action jolted the other kids, who ran back to the village to report the incident to the family and village elders.”

When the elders thronged the scene, they called in the police who assisted in bringing down the corpse and deposited same at the morgue.