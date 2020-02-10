The University of Jos (UNIJOS), has inaugurated the remodelled burnt library complex of the institution.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the building on Monday in Jos, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sebastian Maimako, said that the event was apt.

Zulum rewards teacher for hard work, punctuality

The library complex was engulfed by fire in October 2016.

The remodelled edifice has existed and served the university since the last 40 years.Maimako described the library as a state of the art facility, adding that the remodelling had transformed the structure into a world class standard.

According to him, it will aid learning among students, as well as minimise their challanges in sourcing for academic materials.

“The event today is a memorable one because it has turned this library complex from ‘ashes to beauty’“The remodelling has turned this powerful structure to a state of the art facility; it is of a world class standard.

“Our students have been suffering since fire gutted this building three years ago, but with the remodelling and new equipment, they will learn better with all the available facilities,” he said.

Maimako thanked the Federal Government, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), groups and spirited individuals for supporting the university in rebuilding the burnt structure.

The Vice Chancellor lauded the government and the private organisations, who donated books, journals and other research materials to the library.

He also thanked the staff and students of the university for their patience, adding that the incident was a blessing in disguise.

The VC, however, gave the assurance that he would do all within his powers to attract more projects and funds to the institution.

(NAN)