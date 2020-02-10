A photo of 5 Nigerian women who are allegedly sisters from same parent who are all doctors,

has gone viral on social media. Their medical specialties include Neuro-surgery, Gynecology, plastic surgery, family health and public health.

@Fattybold who shared the photo wrote;

Neuro surgeon, Gynecologist,plastic surgeon,Family physician and public health physician

Stop waste burning, consider fetuses, infants, elderly, sick – environmentalist urges

all in one family from same parent.