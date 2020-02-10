The Ogun state Police Command has arrested the President of the Students’ Union Government of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun state, Adegboye Olatunji and Olarewaju Taiwo for allegedly being members of a cult group.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital by the spokesperson of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

According to Oyeyemi, the duo were arrested following an information received by police at Ilaro division from members of the public that some group of people suspected to be cultists were sighted in a bush at Gbogidi area of Ilaro where they were trying to initiate new members into their dreaded group.

“On receiving the information, the police in Ilaro mobilized a patrol team and swiftly moved to the scene where the two suspects were arrested with the assistance of members of the public while others escaped through the bush.

“The two arrested cultists who were in full regalia of the dreaded black axe cult group have been taken into custody at Ilaro where they are being currently interrogated,” Oyeyemi stated.

He explained that the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti -cultists section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

Meanwhile, the authority of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro has suspended Adegboye for his alleged involvement in cultism.

The institution’s position which was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar (Public Relations), Sola Abiala, said the suspension is consequent upon the foiling of the meeting of some cult groups from the neighbouring community.

Abiala added that the suspension of Adegboye is in line with the act establishing the polytechnic and the provision of the students handbook coupled with the polytechnic’s zero tolerance for cultism, pending his appearance before the students disciplinary committee to establish his culpability or otherwise.