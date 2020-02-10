Free-agent Senegalese international defender Lamine Sane on Saturday signed for Eredivisie side FC Utrecht until the end of the season.

Sane has been without a club since the beginning of the year after his contract with American club Orlando City FC ran out. He has previously played for Werder Bremen in Germany and Girondins de Bordeaux in France.

Lamine Ludovic Sane of Senegal during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations football match between Ghana and Senegal at the Mongoma Stadium in Mongoma, Equatorial Guinea on 19 January 2015 ©Barry Aldworth/BackpagePix

“Lamine is tall and strong. He is strong in duels, has good speed and remains calm under pressure. His great experience can allow him to play a role in the development of our young talents, “said the FC Utrecht club’s technical director, Jordy Zuidam .

Lamine Sané was born in France but chose to represent the country of his parents. He has been capped by Senegal 31 times.