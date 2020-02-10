The House of Representatives Committee on Public Account has placed status enquiry on the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) for failure to submit its audited account to the office of the auditor general of the federation on time.

Chairman of the committee, Rep. Wole Oke (PDP/Osun) made the pronouncement at a public hearing on Monday in Abuja.

Rep. Oke said that the institution violated the law and that the status enquiry will enable the committee to investigate and expose irregularities in the accounts of JAMB.

NDLEA arrests 126 drug dealers in Kebbi in 2019

The committee frowned at the late submission of the 2014 audited account of JAMB to the auditor general after two years.

The lawmakers discovered that the audited account submitted for 2014 which was submitted in 2016 was signed by the new registrar which was not supposed to be so.

“We will place JAMB on status enquiry; they should furnish this House in writing why their accounts were submitted late.

“Why should the current registrar sign for the outgoing registrar? They should defend that and they should furnish the procurement records from the external auditor,” Rep. Oke said.