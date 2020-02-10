The Nigerian Army has warned its officers undergoing its Lieutenant to Captain Practical Promotion Examination (LCPPE) 2020 to shun fraud and all forms of examination malpractices.

The Examination President, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Tarfa, gave the warning in Enugu on Sunday while addressing the 121 candidates participating in the six days practical promotion examination.

Tarfa, who is also the Commander of Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), said that any of the candidate caught cheating would be suspended instantly and “it might lead to termination of the officer’s career in the Nigerian Army as well’’.

“I do not need to remind you that your performance in this examination would determine your growth in this our noble profession.

“I, therefore, advise you all to accord the examination all the seriousness and determination it deserves.

“I also implore you all not to be worried as the setting of this examination is simple, realistic and within the context of the approved syllabi,’’ he said.

He noted that practical examination was aimed at evaluating the intellectual ability of the candidates, to improve their knowledge of a given environment as well as capability in the discharge of their professional duties.

“The examination also aims to test their ability to manage men, material and equipment under them as well as ability to work under minimal supervision especially in dynamic environment,’’ he said.

The examination president said that the candidates would be tested in various categories, which include physical/medical fitness, map reading, tactics, low intensity conflicts, communications, French language, skill-at-arms and staff duties at different staging areas.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, lauded the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, for selecting the Division to host the examination as well as refurbishing the Division’s auditorium.

“The Division has made adequate accommodation arrangement within the available resources of the Division in order to make your short stay in Enugu a memorable one.

“However, you may wish to bring any case of administrative difficulty to the attention of the local organising committee for prompt action. The committee members are on standby to attend to your needs,’’ Adegboye said.

The six days examination, being hosted by the 82 Division, would commence today, February 10 and end on February 15.