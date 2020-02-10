The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday condoled with River Gov. Nyesom Wike over the death of his uncle, Chief Charles Wike.

The party gave the condolence in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP leadership and family stood in prayers and solidarity with Gov. Wike at the moment of grief knowing how close he was to his departed uncle.



He said PDP was deeply pained by the loss knowing the contributions of the deceased towards the upbringing of Gov. Wike, others in the Wike family and the community in general.



“Gov. Wike’s undiminished sense of service, honesty, forthrightness commitment and dedication to the development of his state, welfare of all Nigerians, stability of our party and Nigeria, are traced to some of the qualities found in his departed uncle.



“Our party is therefore consoled that Chief Wike lived a fulfilled life as a Christian and a community leader who dedicated his life to the service of God and good of humanity.



“The PDP condoles with Gov. Wike, the Wike family, the government and people of Rivers and prays that God will grant them the fortitude to bear this huge and irreparable loss,” he added.

(NAN)