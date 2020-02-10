Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has condoled with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on the passing away of his uncle, Chief Charles Wike.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, the governor joined the Wike family and people of Rivers state to mourn the departed historian and community leader.

He noted that the late Wike lived a life of impact and urged the family to be consoled by the legacies left behind by their late patriarch.

Gov. Okowa paid glowing tribute to the deceased for being a good uncle and father and urged the family to take solace in the fact that he lived to witness the outstanding successes achieved by his children, including the emergence of his nephew as governor of Rivers state.

“We received the news of the demise of your beloved uncle with shock, but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to God and humanity.

“We share in your sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant you the courage to bear the loss, as we pray for the repose of the soul of the departed chief.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta state, I mourn with my brother Governor, Nyesom Wike, on the unfortunate demise of his beloved uncle.

“It is my prayer that God will comfort Gov. Wike and his entire family and Rivers people and give them the fortitude to bear the loss,” the governor said.