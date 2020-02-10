The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kebbi state has said it arrested 126 suspected drug dealers and seized 2, 720.55 kilogrammes of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances in 2019.

Commander of the agency in the state, Peter Odaudu, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday that the suspects were arrested between January 2019 and December 2019.

Again, FG arraigns Adoke, Abubakar on fresh 7 -count charge

“The command’s interdiction efforts yielded some dividends as a total of 2,720. 55 kilogrammes of illicit drugs were seized. Of the lot, cannabis sativa accounted for 2,773.166 kilogrammes of the seizure.

” Psychotropic substances including tramadol, accounted for 52,617 kilogrammes,” he said.

According to him, the 126 suspects comprise of 118 males and eight females who were arrested at different parts of the state.

He said the agency was able to secure the conviction of 11 offenders who were given various jail terms while other cases were still pending at the Federal High Court, Birnin Kebbi.

“Notable among them is Sanusi Musa, who was sentenced to five years in jail, Abdullahi Sani, who bagged 18 years behind bars was arrested for dealing in 2.2kgs and cultivation of 46kgs of cannabis sativa, respectively.

“In the area of rehabilitation, a total of 31 persons were rehabilitated, while 42, including those who had been in custody have been successfully assisted to overcome their drug challenges and discharged,” Odaudu said.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to the war against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state, stating that “within the ambit of the resources – human, materials and financial – available, the command will not rest on her oars until drug peddlers and users are run out of business.”

The commander enjoined the citizenry not to hesitate to furnish the command with information on the activities of drug dealers in their communities.