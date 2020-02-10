Islamic human rights organization, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has applauded the Kaduna Police Command in a statement issued on Monday by the group’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The group also called on Nigarians to repose more confidence in the ability of the police and other security agencies to protect the citizenry.

The group said that successful operations in Kuduru Forest bear eloquent testimony to the ability of the Nigerian Police to protect us. What we have on ground is good enough. Let us support them with money, equipment, goodwill and prayers instead of indulging in mischief all over the place Akintola.said

The statement reads

”Men of the Nigeria Police stormed Kuduru Forest in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State on Wednesday, 5th February, 2020. Kuduru Forest is a notorious headquarters of kidnappers and other criminals who have been making life unbearable for innocent citizens. 250 criminals were killed in the attack while one policeman died during the raid and another in the hospital.

”Following this successful raid, an Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has applauded the Kaduna Police Command. In a statement issued on Monday 10th February, 2020, MURIC lauded the police for taking the battle to the hoodlums

“We commend the police for storming Kuduru Forest. These criminals have been making life difficult for law-abiding citizens. Now they have been given a taste of their own pudding. They must realize that crime does not pay. We fully endorse this police action and it makes us proud of our policemen.

“This is what we have been advocating for some time now. It will be recalled that MURIC advised Nigerian security agencies some time ago to invade criminals’ den wherever they may be. How can hoodlums create republics of their own within a republic? The only solution to that is to always storm their hideouts, flush them out and make it difficult for them to reassemble.

“We commiserate with families of the policeman who died during the raid and the one who died during treatment. They are in our prayers. But most importantly, we remind their families that these men died as heroes and patriots. They must be proud of them. It is always better to go down as great men than as cowards and criminals.

“MURIC appeals to Nigerians to repose more confidence in the ability of the police and other security agencies to protect the citizenry. Dabbling into new experiments which have not been tested before may create anarchy in the Nigerian security architecture. Successful operations such as the storming of Kuduru Forest bear eloquent testimony to the ability of the Nigerian Police to protect us. What we have on ground is good enough. Let us support them with money, equipment, goodwill and prayers instead of indulging in mischief all over the place.

“As we appreciate the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, for promptly sending emissaries to visit policemen who sustained injuries during the raid, we appeal to him to take adequate measures to compensate families of the two deceased policemen. Emergency relief should be sent to the families in order to cushion the effect of the loss of their bread winners.

“As an epilogue, we charge the Nigerian Police to make the storming of Kuduru Forest the beginning of proactiveness in crime fighting in Nigeria. Constant raids should be conducted on known and suspected criminal hideouts. This will destabilize them and make it difficult for them to strategize.”