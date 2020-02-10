President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were among early mourners that commiserated with the federal government, people and government of Plateau state over the death of Senator Ignatius Longjan, who died at a Turkish hospital in Abuja on Sunday.

The Senate President acknowledged the contributions of Senator Longjan, who until his death represented Plateau South Senatorial District.

Lawan said the Senate will miss Sen. Longjan, who was Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism as well as the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The Senate President prayed to God to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss.

The late Sen. Longjam was former chairman of the board of governors of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, former chief of staff at the Government House, Jos and later became Plateau state deputy governor between 2011 and 2019.

Also, reacting to the shocking news, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa – Onilu said the party is deeply saddened by the death of the senator who was elected on the platform of the party in 2019.

“The late senator was a grassroots politician and progressive federal lawmaker who advocated for a smooth working relationship between the executive and legislature as a way of ensuring good governance and proper initiation and implementation of policies that impact positively on the people.

“He was a loyal party man who championed party supremacy over personal interest in all party matters and decisions, as displayed in the emergence of the leadership of the current 9th National Assembly.

“We extend our condolences to Sen. Longjan’s immediate family, constituents, the National Assembly, the government and entire people of Plateau state.

“May the Almighty God grant all comfort during this time of grief and may the soul of Sen. Longjan rest in peace,” said the party’s spokesperson.