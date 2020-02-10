The Kwara Government has directed commercial motorists in the state to move to designated parks, warning that it will start raiding illegal motor parks across the state.

The state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Suleiman Rotimi, gave the order in Ilorin on Monday during a meeting with the state chapter of Association of Independent Transporters (AIT) in his office.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai advocates women involvement in terrorism, extremism fight



He stated that government would soon constitute a committee to curb security challenges and other matters concerning transport system in the state.

He said that the committee would include government representatives, AIT, NURTW, RTEAN and other relevant stakeholders in the transport sector.

The commissioner assured them of government support to enhance their business.

He said that all arrangements have been concluded by the state government to collaborate with financial institutions with a view to facilitate social investment schemes that would further boost the transport business in the State.

Rotimi said that the ministry would commence work on colouring permit and a new hackney permit with barcode for easy identification of transport operators in the state, which is targeted at safety of the people.

In his reaction, the Chairman of AIT and the Chief Executive of KASMAG Transport Service, Mr Ganiyu Omoola, urged the state government to improve on its effort in bringing all private transport owners under one umbrella for efficient control and monitoring.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Mr Yusuf Manjo, implored the transporters to be law abiding and continue the partnership which started many years ago.