Parasite, a comedy-thriller film directed by Bong Joon-ho is the first non-English language film to win best picture.

“Can’t believe I am hearing Korean language at the Oscars,” said a user on the South Korean web platform Naver.

READ ALSO: Gender equality key to poverty eradication, Guterres tells African leaders



The film, a vicious social satire about two families from very different classes, also won three other awards – including best international feature.

“An amusing yet sad movie, Parasite also conveys social messages in a novel, outstanding and successful way,” President Moon said. “It reminds us of how touching and powerful a movie can be.”

He also promised that the government “will stand with those in the film industry so that they can stretch their imagination to the fullest”.

Meanwhile, Bong paid tribute to his country in his speech saying: “We never write to represent our country, but this is very personal to South Korea.”

He added that he was “very ready to drink tonight until next morning”.

Jeongmin Kim, Seoul correspondent for NK News, responded with: “Okay we should all really break out all the soju and makgeolli [Korean alcoholic drinks] to celebrate with Bong.”