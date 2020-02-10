A non -governmental organization, Gold Health Initiative has launched a state of the art hand wash station for the children of Sharing Prosperity School, new Kuchingoro IDP camp in Abuja.

Speaking during the launch of the facility, the Executive Director of Gold Health Initiative, Morolayo Akpuluma explained that the move is in a bid to ensure infection prevention control.

‘’The reason behind building hand wash stations – as WHO popularly puts it is for infection prevention control.

‘’The environment of the camps and informal settlements has a negative impact on people’s health. We see problems like improper waste management, over-crowding and stagnant water in which mosquitoes can breed.

‘’This water facility would help to improve the situation for the thousands of displaced people.

‘’While providing hand washing facilities, education/awareness and behavioural change is key for the children, hence the use of a catchy pictorial step by step guide in hand washing for early remembrance .

‘’Gold Health Initiative is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 and 6,’’ Akpuluma said.