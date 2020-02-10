The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has ordered the contractors handling the dualisation of the Benin-Auchi-Okene Highway to endeavour to complete one side of the road before the rainy season sets in.

Fashola gave the directive in Benin on Monday, while inspecting the extent and quality of work so far done on the road.

Senate decries delay in completion of N155.48bn Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road

He said: “Edo people usually experience difficulty going through this road in the rainy season

“So, as you go about the construction and dualisation, we need you to complete at least one lane before the rainy season.

“If not, all the good work you are doing here will amount to nothing, if by the next rainy season the road is still not passable.’’

Mr Naor Narkisi, the Project Manager of Raynoid Construction Company, handling section four (Benin-Ehor), promised that the road would be completed before the return of the rainy season.

At the National Housing Estate, Benin, the minister was told that the ongoing construction at the estate would be completed in the next one month.

The team leader of the project, Mrs Ebemeata Ani-Otoibh, said that the estate was almost ready but for the road project.

The minister, however, expressed displeasure over the deplorable state of the estate and urged the team leader to engage local labourers to maintain the project regularly.

(NAN)