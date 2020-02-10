The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has assured the people of the state of a robust legislature, as the House resumed from its six weeks recess.

Alhaji Adamu Mohammed- Omadefu, the House Committee Chairman on Information, gave the assurance while addressing newsmen on Monday in Lafia.

Mohammed Omadefu, (APC- Keana), said that during the six weeks recess, members initiated different policies and programmes in their respective constituencies that had direct bearing on the lives of their people.

“As we are resuming from our six weeks recess, the people of the state should expect a robust legislature that will bring development to the state.

“People should also expect a good legislative business from us, as we want to bring development to their door steps,” he said.

He said the House in the last six months, had 14 bills, of which nine were passed before it went on recess.

“And five of the bills are in various stages of passage, all we are focusing is the issue of development of the state.

“Aside the bills we passed, it will interest you to know that members starting from Mr Speaker and almost all of us have in one way or the other touched the lives of our people positively through various projects.

‘And I am assuring you that this is just the beginning by God’s grace, “he said.

Mohammed-Omadefu solicited the support and prayers from all and sundry to enable members of the House succeed in the task ahead of them.

He also urged residents to be patient and support government at all levels, in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy, as well as to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the House went on recess on Dec. 23, 2019.

(NAN)