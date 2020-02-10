Electricity consumers on the Lalupon/Iwo Road feeder in Ibadan, on Monday, decried what they called poor services by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

Addressing newsmen at the end of a meeting with representatives of IBEDC at Olodo in Ibadan, the consumers called on the company to, as a matter of urgency, find lasting solution to the erratic power supply in the area.

They lamented that their communities had been in total darkness for the past 11 days, with no explanations from IBEDC.

They also posited that the affected communities had better electricity supply during the days of NEPA and PHCN, maintaining that the interest of the Federal Government was at variance with that of IBEDC.

According to Mr Jide Kehinde, the Chairman, Lalupon/Iwo Road Feeder Consumers’ Association, the affected communities have been on the struggle for the past eight years without any concrete solution.

Kehinde, who accused IBEDC of gross insensitivity to the plight of the consumers, said that this had led to the closure of some industries within the affected communities.

“Even most artisans have closed their shops due to erratic power supply. The situation has also led to a phenomenal rise in the level of insecurity in our communities,” he said.

On the efforts made so far to address the situation, the chairman said that series of meetings had been held with the management of IBEDC, with several unfulfilled promises of providing stable power.

“We are appealing to the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, to come to our rescue, because we are dying silently without light on the Lalupon feeder,” Kehinde said.

In their responses on behalf of IBEDC, Messrs Aina Williams and Hassan Olanrewaju, Regional Communication Officer, Oyo IBDEC and Technical Engineer, IBEDC, Monatan Business hub respectively, appealed to the consumers to exercise patience.

The duo said that IBEDC was aware of the plight of the consumers and that it was doing everything possible to ensure that the affected communities had stable power supply soon.

“We are appealing to the concerned customers, especially community leaders and the youth that though the present situation is tough, it will, however, not last.

“This is because the federal government and IBEDC are putting in place plans to ensure that the Lalupon axis enjoy fair and stable power supply.

“The residents of the affected communities don’t need to go into protest or violent demonstration, as we are aware of their plight.

“IBEDC does not sell darkness but electricity. We distribute electricity in order to get revenue.

“Lalupon axis takes 50 percent of customers’ population of Monatan business hub; so if that axis is in darkness, how do we get our money?” Williams queried

The IBEDC spokesman, however, said that the federal government had approved that Lalupon feeder should ‘back feed’ from Iwo.

He said that the new directives would reduce the inadequacy of power supply currently being faced by the affected communities.

Olanrewaju, on his own, also assured that IBEDC would henceforth improve on the electricity supply to Lalupon 33KVA feeder.

“We are going to give you eight hours electricity supply henceforth; four hours during the day and four hours at night.

“Also, all the questions raised by the consumers will be looked into, and the irregular electricity supply in this axis would have been addressed by the time the ongoing projects are completed”, he said.

(NAN)