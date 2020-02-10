A Grade 1 Area Court in Karmo, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a 21-year-old dry cleaner, Efe Osamade, to three months imprisonment for stealing a worshipper’s cell phone from a church.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, sentenced Osa.

READ ALSO: 2 docked over alleged stealing, receiving stolen property



He also promised not to commit crimes again.

Maiwada, who gave him an option to pay a fine of N6, 000, held that the court was lenient on the convict because he saved the court from prolonged trial.

He warned the convict to shun crimes.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that Osamade committed the offence on Jan. 29 at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Ukagha said that the complainant, Favour Meliga, of RCCG, Masters Place Parish Jabi, Abuja reported the matter at the Utako Police Station.

She said that Meliga plugged his phone, value yet unknown, inside the church and Osamade stole it.

The prosecution said that Osamade confessed to the crime during police investigation and the phone was recovered from him.

Ukagha informed the court that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.