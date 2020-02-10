*Says, risks assessment remain very high in Nigeria

In its bid to ensure the rapid detection of the novel Coronavirus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that plans are underway to ship reagent test kits to about 20 African countries.

This is just as the organization is maintaining that the risk assessment of Nigeria remains high following the high travel between Nigeria and China.

Police arrest 2 Chinese nationals for sodomizing colleague

Speaking during a sensitisation meeting with journalists in Abuja, the WHO Technical Officer for Health Emergency, Dr. Dhamari Naidoo said that one of the main priorities of the WHO is to pay close attention to the major nine ports of entry into the country.

While calling for more collaborative efforts and need for early detection of the infection, she said that already about 28, 000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed globally.

According to Dr. Naidoo, China has 28, 060 confirmed cases, 3, 859 severe cases and a total death of 564 people.

She said that “Outside China, there are 260 confirmed cases reported from 24 countries and one country recording a death. China risks assessment remains very high and the global risk of spread remains high as the regional risk of spread.

“In Nigeria, we are focusing our attention on nine states that have ports of entry through air travel and water. This is Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Delta and Bayelsa states. That is our main priority right now,” she added.

To protect against the virus, the WHO further recommends good hand and respiratory hygiene and safe food practices.

These, it said include washing of hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub, covering the mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing, avoiding close contact with anyone with flu-like symptoms, cooking food, especially meat, thoroughly and avoiding direct unprotected contact with live animals.

Meanwhile, an isolation centre prepared at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, Abuja, where possible suspected cases of coronavirus arriving the country through Abuja, would be quarantined.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire also said that the welfare of the about 60 Nigerians living in Wuhan, the affected area in China are being monitored closely.

The minister assured that China is doing everything humanly possible to ensure that every passenger travelling in and out of the country is screened.

“More hospitals are being constructed and scientists are not resting on their oars in finding a lasting solution to the disease,” he said.