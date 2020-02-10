President of the Appeal Court, Justice Z. A. Bulkachuwa, has explained that the recent expansion of the country’s court of appeal across Nigeria is aimed at ensuring that access to justice is easily attainable everywhere.

Justice Bulkachuwa, who was in Kano on Monday to commission the newly approved division of the court in the state, revealed that all the newly created divisions of the court will curtail the frustrations that litigants encounter while trying to exhaust their constitutional rights to appeal.

According to her, as the division commences operations in Kano, the cost of appeal would minimize the frustrations occasioned by distance and make all the processes of filing appellate briefs easier and faster.

She further went on to give assurances that the expansion mission would continue until the court is satisfied that access to justice has been made a routine exercise.

Kano state Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir, who also spoke at the occasion, said with the Kano division of the court, distance would definitely be reduced and the less privileged especially from Kano and Jigawa states will find it easier to find justice in Kano instead of going to Kaduna division of the court.

However, a circular dated January 22 indicated that four new divisions of the court have been added in Asaba, Awka, Gombe and Kano.

The same circular said Justice A. D. Yahaya has been posted to serve as the presiding judge in Kano while Justice H. A. Abiru and Justice A. A. Wambai would also sit on appeal in the division.