Desirous of settling all post – election crisis, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reconstituted its national reconciliation committee previously headed by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.

Former Governor of Osun state and pioneer interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande has therefore, been named as the chairman of the committee following a critical review of its membership by President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the party.

Other members of the12-man national reconciliation committee are Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani -Bello, Governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola, Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase and Senator Tanko Al-Makura.

Also on the list are Sen. Kashim Shettima, Minister of state for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, Alhaji Nasiru Koki, Senator Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak, Senator Binta Garba and Senator John Enoh, who will serve as secretary.

The committee is empowered to address grievances of party members across the country and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering oneness, strengthen the party for better governance and ensure unity of purpose within the party.

The committee will be inaugurated today at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.