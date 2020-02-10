The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday admitted the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN) and his alleged accomplice, Aliyu Abubakar to bail relying on the bail conditions granted them by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Gwagwalada on January 30.

Adoke and Abubakar were on Monday arraigned on another seven – count charge bordering on bribe-taking, money laundering and breach of public office, among others.

Justice Binta Nyako, in a ruling on the bail application, ordered that Adoke and his co-defendant be released on bail on all the conditions that were earlier handed to them by the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Gwagwalada.

It would be recalled that the FCT High Court, presided over by Justice Abubakar Kutigi had on January 30, granted the duo bail to the tune of N50 million with one surety in like sum.

The bail followed an initial 42-count corruption charge the EFCC preferred against the defendants over separate roles they played in the alleged fraudulent transfer of the ownership of Oil Prospecting License, OPL 245.

On Monday following their re-arrest they were brought the federal high court where they pleaded not guilty to the seven-count charge preferred against them,

The counsel on the matter Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Wole Olanipekun (SAN) for Adoke and Abubakar respectively, moved the bail applications.

Arguing the bail application, Ozekhome prayed the court to grant Adoke bail on self- recognition being a former justice minister, pending the hearing of the charges.

He said in the alternative, Adoke should be granted bail on favourable and liberal terms, or better still to allow Adoke enjoy the bail terms as already granted him by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), counsel to the second defendant also argued along the same line of Ozekhome.

However, prosecution counsel, Bala Sanga in his submission, urged the court to use its discretionary power to grant the defendants bail.

Justice Nyako, after listening to submissions of counsels, granted the defendants bail in the same conditions granted by the High Court of Abuja where the former minister and others are facing a 42-count charge.

Nyako also ordered that Adoke’s international passport should be deposited with the FCT High Court and that he should not travel outside the jurisdiction of the court without permission.

The judge then adjourned the matter till April 1 and 2 for commencement if trial.