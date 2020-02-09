The leadership of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter has declared one week fasting and prayers for God’s intervention on the review of January 14, 2020 Supreme Court judgment that sacked Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of APC as duly elected governor of the state.

According to the statement signed by the State Secretary of PDP, Nze Ray Emeana and made available to newsmen, the fasting and prayers commenced on Sunday 9 with the directive that all party ward leadership should book for mass in their local churches.

The statement also directed all party members to assemble at the party local government areas for the prayers and breaking of fast.

The party instructed its members to prayer “asking God to intervene and restore the victory of Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as duly elected governor of Imo state.

While urging the people of the state to join the intense prayer, the party thanked its faithful for their continued support and steadfastness.

As the party continues to seek the face of God, it enjoined the people of the state to remain peaceful while awaiting “the judgment on the review filed by the winner of governorship election Hon. Emeka Ihedioha”.