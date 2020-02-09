An Owerri based legal practitioner, Mr. Damian Ali, was reportedly killed in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Friday while on his way to work.

Ali who hails from Mgbuisii – Ohaji in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo State was allegedly murdered by the owner of Sintex pharmacy and assistants at World Bank roundabout new Owerri.

Daily Times gathered that the deceased who was fully dressed in his legal regalia had stopped and packed his Toyota Sieana car in front of the pharmacy for his child to buy something before continuing their journey.

Reports had it that while the deceased was waiting for his child to come back, the owner of the shop along with his boys descended on the late lawyer until he passed out.

Reacting to the incident, the Public Relations Officer, Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the owner of the shop had on Friday lodged a complaint at the command that somebody assaulted him in front of his shop requesting his arrest.

Ikeokwu revealed that not quite long after, the suspect called back informing that the deceased was in coma and had being taken to the hospital.

According to the PPRO, the suspect called back on Saturday to inform the Police that the deceased is dead and had been deposited in the mortuary.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 3 members of Ansaru terror group in Kaduna

The PPRO said that on receiving the information about the death of the man, the shop owner was asked to submit himself to the police for questioning, although he that the shop owner is yet comply with the directive.

Speaking further, he assured that although the matter was yet to be officially reported to the Police, the command was set to commenced full investigation to unravel and arrest those behind the unfortunate incident.

All efforts to contact the wife of the deceased proved abortive as she was said to have gone to the State CID to make official report on the incident.

A visit by our correspondent to the shop (venue of incident) revealed that both shop owner and his boys have flee the area as the shop was under lock and key.