The Senator who represented Anambra Central at the National Assembly, Senator Victor Umeh, has presented a brand new 20KVA generator set to Bubendorff Memorial Grammar School (BMGS), Adazi Nnukwu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The sound proof generator, which was delivered by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), would be used to power the ICT centre of the school.

Receiving the generating set, Principal of BMGS, Rev. Fr. Theo Ekwem, extolled the determination of Senator Victor Umeh towards ensuring that every project attracted and facilitated by him during his tenure in the Senate were implemented and executed according to specification.

Rev. Fr. Ekwem stated that Senator Victor Umeh has shown uncommon interest and interventions in ensuring that none of the equipment accruing to the project are diverted even after he had left office.

Ekwem advised that anyone representing the zone both present and future should emulate Sen Victor Umeh’s principles in people-oriented services in the society.

He further regretted that Senator Victor Umeh having achieved so much in 17 months, if he had more time, would have completely repositioned Anambra Central with his qualitative and robust representation.

The Principal noted that the ICT Centre that would avail focused youths in the zone to be equipped with Advanced ICT skills to gain an edge in the labour market.