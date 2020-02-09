The police in Lagos have arrested two Chinese nationals, Yang Liang Ming (41) and Wang Gui-Moi (45) for allegedly sexually assaulting and sodomizing their roommate, a fellow Chinese citizen.

It was gathered that the suspects, both staff of Life Mate Furniture, have being living in the country with expired travelling documents.

Information has it that the victim, simply identified as Jun Lan – Yin, had written a petition to the Area ‘F’ Police Command, complaining that the arrested suspects were in the habit of forcefully making love to him.

Ex- NNPC boss reels out 9-point agenda to unseat Obaseki

According to the victim, the suspects took turns to sexually assault him at night, while he was asleep.

On receipt of the petition, the Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Olasóji Akinbayo, swiftly launched an investigation into the allegation.

The victim was taken to Mirabel Medical Centre, at the Lagos state Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) where upon medical examination, it was confirmed that Mr. Jun Lan-Yin was sodomized by his colleagues.

The two suspects who are currently been interrogated at the police formation, denied the allegation.

However, investigations by the police, further revealed that the suspects have a record of being gay, as they were sacked at their former place of work because of their sexually orientation.

Sources have it that the said company is ready to testify against the suspects if necessary.