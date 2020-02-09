The apex socio cultural organization in Igboland, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Imo state Chapter has thrown its weight behind Senator Hope Uzodinma over his declaration as the governor of the state by the Supreme Court arguing that he (Uzodinma) duly contested the election in accordance with the electoral Act.

The group at a press conference in Owerri, on Friday by its President, Ambassador Ezechi Chukwu, noted that the governor’s post-election recourse to the judiciary for redress is constitutional and also in consonance with extant laws of the land.

Chukwu who recalled that Chief Emeka Ihedioha, having been declared the winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state enjoyed the support of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state because according to him, the election was validated by both the electoral umpire (INEC) and the judiciary.

“As their constitutional right, Senator Hope Uzodinma and many other contenders in that election who felt short changed in that process went to the court to seek redress.

The Apex court delivered its judgement after a detailed scrutiny of the pronouncement of the lower courts before declaring him (Senator Uzodinma) as the authentic winner of that election.

“In view of this, Imo State Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, consequently upholds strongly at 360 degrees the election of Senator Hope Uzodinma, as pronounced by the highest court of the land on the January 14.

Our support for Governor Uzodinma is both morally and formally justifiable because the judiciary which upheld his mandate is the heartbeat of our democratic institution and the temporal last hope of the common man.”

The organization therefore enjoined the people of the state to give him (Governor Uzodinma) the support he needs to succeed saying that he possessed the experience and capacity.

“We equally encourage you to make a constructive criticism of his government when need be because criticism is an essential ingredient of democracy.

From the other way round, we equally condemn in strong terms any form of unconventional protestantism which is premised on aggression, violence and extrajudicial metrics and mechanisms.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Imo State would not remain impassive in the face of such aberration by any group of people. I implore us all to take the path of rule of law at all times since we ought to be all law abiding citizens in a democratic society. Once again, Congratulations to Senator Uzodinma, the Executive Governor of Imo State”.