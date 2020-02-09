The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has debunked rumours of alleged fraud and misappropriation of funds following deductions in the salary of some of its personnel.

Describing the allegation of fraud and embezzlement of personnel’s salary as false, baseless and unfounded, the Corps Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Okeh, in a statement explained that the business of salary payment is that of the accountant general of the federation and not that of the commandant general of the NSCDC.

“The attention of the corps management has been drawn to diverse allegations of fraud and misappropriation of funds by a number of aggrieved personnel who felt shortchanged due to some deductions in their salary.

“This is coming barely one week after the payment of January salary by the office of the accountant general of the federation through the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS).

“The corps wishes to set the record straight that the business of salary payment is that of the accountant general of the federation and not that of the Commandant General of the NSCDC.

“It is therefore, unfair to accuse the corps leadership of tampering with the salary of personnel when in actual fact the commandant general is making concerted effort to ensure better welfare packages and other deliverables for his personnel because they are his topmost priority,” the statement said.

Clearing the air on the alleged embezzled fund, the commandant general added in the statement that the deductions experienced in January salary by some personnel of the corps was carried out exclusively by the IPPIS to recover funds overpaid by them to some staff in December due to system error.

He therefore, called on the corps personnel and the general public to disregard such accusations, reiterating that the salary deduction was not peculiar to the NSCDC and other paramilitary services alone, but it also affected some core civil servants as well.

Similarly, he cautioned the corps personnel especially those who are not well informed to endeavour to seek information from the right sources, rather than casting aspersion on its leadership which according to him has stood firm to ensure that the corps partake in the minimum wage and subsequent arrears payment in December.

“The administration of Abdullahi Gana is committed to staff welfare, training and manpower development among others and will continue to do its best to sustain the good name of the organization,” he said