The Northern Governor’s Forum (NGF) has congratulated the Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state on his 55th birthday.

This is contained in a congratulatory message issued by the Chairman of NGF and Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong and signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, on Sunday in Jos.

Gov. Lalong described Gov. Fayemi as an accomplished gentleman, technocrat and an esteemed administrator and politician who has demonstrated trust, competence and patriotism in all his duties.

“Gov. Fayemi has given his best to the nation and Ekiti state by deploying his vast academic and social activism endowments in addressing critical challenges,” he said.

The chairman said the Nigerian Governors Forum under the leadership of Gov. Fayemi has been responsible and responsive to the stability of the country.

He said this was possible because he galvanised the kind of confidence and support required by the Buhari-led administration to deliver on the mandate of change.

The Plateau state governor assured Gov. Fayemi of NGF’s support in discharging his duties as chairman of governors in Nigeria and also in governing the people of his state.