Fani kayode has warned that Nigeria is likely to break up within the next five years.



He made this known in a tweet on his verified twitter page on Sunday.

According to Fani-kayode, the call for restructuring Nigeria is no longer relevant as it is becoming late to deliberate on it.

He stated, “Firstly, that the call for restructuring is not only outdated but also too, little too late.

In this effect, he said that Nigeria will disintegrate in some years to come.

“Secondly that Nigeria will break into two or more pieces within the next five years”, he noted.

