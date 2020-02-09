The organised labour in Niger state has suspended the strike it started on February 4 over the non -implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage.

The strike was called-off on Sunday following resolutions reached between the state government and labour.

Muslims council decries high cost of marriage in Adamawa

The suspension was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Yakubu Garba and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Yunusa Tanimu respectively in Minna.

It would be recalled that the labour unions had directed their members to commence an indefinite strike over the non -implementation of the new national minimum wage and other entitlements.

“We are happy to announce to you that the series of rigorous meetings and negotiations between Niger state government and organised labour has finally yielded results.

“As is traditional with the principle of collective bargaining, both parties made concessions in the interest of sustainability and progress of Niger state,” the statement revealed.

It said that the state government and organised labour resolved that the discussion on pension issues should resume immediately.

The statement said that it was also agreed that the ministries of finance and local government, community development and chieftaincy affairs be directed to pay the outstanding leave grants between of staff May and September.

It further said that it was agreed that the issue of the N30, 000 national minimum wage for grade levels 01 -06 in all salary structures have been concluded and government had effected payment in January, while local government councils would start payment with effect from February.

It was also agreed that the arrears for state workers would be for two months and for local government workers, three months to be paid in March.