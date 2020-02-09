The Kogi state Ministry of Health has confirmed nine cases of Lassa fever with four deaths recorded since the outbreak of the deadly disease in the state about a month ago.

The state epidemiologist, Dr. Austin Ojotule, disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja on Sunday.

According to Ojotule, the state’s statistics on Lassa fever outbreak update as at February 8, has a total of 31 suspected cases.

He said out of the 31 suspected cases of Lassa fever, one was probable, 17 negative, nine confirmed, while five have pending laboratory results.

He said that four deaths have been recorded among the nine confirmed cases with case fatality rate of 44.4 per cent, the percentage of deaths from the confirmed cases.

The official said that the nine confirmed cases were from five local government areas of Ibaji with two, Okene also with two, Idah has three cases, Okehi has a one and Igalamela Local Government Area with just one case.

He however, noted that contact tracing and follow-ups were ongoing, adding that a total of 177 contacts have been line listed.