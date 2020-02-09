Former governor of Imo state, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has debunked the news making the rounds on social media alleging that he (Ihedioha), received a telephone call from the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, Enugu state, Fr. Ejike Mbaka, where he apologized to Ihedioha.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the former governor, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu.

It could be recalled that a report attributed to Ihedioha’s media aide, Mr. Onyeukwu was circulated on social media alleging that Fr. Mbaka, in a purported phone conversation pleaded for forgiveness from the former governor, over his utterances before and after the Supreme Court Judgement of January 14, 2020 on the 2019 governorship election.

“I wish to make it clear that there was no such telephone conversation between Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and Fr. Ejike Mbaka, neither did I author any statement nor speak to anybody pertaining to such.”

“Nigerians and the good people of Imo State are advised to disregard such unfounded propaganda, as it is a known handiwork of enemies who do not wish Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and the good people of Imo State well.”

“We are not unaware of the desperate efforts to misrepresent His Excellency at this time but we believe that truth and justice shall prevail sooner than later.”

Noteworthy, Rt. Hon. Ihedioha has remained a firm advocate and believer in the idea that Imo State should be known for positive discourse and not otherwise.

The statement advised the purveyors of such mischief to desist from such acts and align with those values shared by Hon. Ihedioha that the State should be known for positive reasons at all times.