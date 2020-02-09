The federal government has reiterated its commitment to hasten the completion of 330 kilometres of road projects in Cross River state to enhance transportation services and boost economic activities.

Federal Controller of Works in Cross River state, Bassey Nseptip, gave the assurance on Sunday during an inspection visit of the Akpet section of the road project in Biase Local Government Area of the state.

Nseptip disclosed that the federal government has awarded the 330 kilometres stretch of road project starting from Calabar to Gakim in Bekwarra Local Government Area of the state, adding that the project would be completed in accordance with the contract specifications and agreements

Also, he said the federal government has awarded contracts of all sections of the road with a view to reduce travel-time and boost economic activities within the state and beyond.

“This section of the road from Akpet community in Biase, leading to Ugep and Ikom is 67 kilometres and it is over 92 per cent completed. We have a continuous stretch of about 75 kilometres that has just been awarded from Biase to Odukpani, in the next one year between Biase and Odukpani, we will have a smooth ride.

“The road project brought a lot of relief to people in this part of the country; it has also reduced travel-time and less breakdown of vehicles.

“People are making money through supply of materials; when the work is going on, people come here to sell and most of the youths in these areas are engaged to work and save money,” he said.

Also speaking, Director of Highway in- charge of the south south, Godwin Eke, said he was impressed by the level of work done by an indigenous contractor, Sermatech Nigeria Limited.

Eke said that the quality of work is in line with international best standards, adding that the Federal Ministry of Works would continue to focus on good quality of roads.

Site Agent of Sermatech Company, Dr. Desmond Ewa, identified lack of adequate funding as one of the major challenge, stating that “our principal challenge is funding; as we speak now, about 52 firms are to be paid next week and Sermatech is not included.

“If you drive along this road, you will see that we have done over 97 per cent work on this axis of the road and travel time has been reduced. What does an indigenous company stand to benefit if funds are not released? So, that is our major challenge.”

A cross -section of the people in the area lauded the federal government over the project, adding that it would go a long way to improve their social and economic well- being.