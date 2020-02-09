Men of the Ogun state Police Command on February 7 arrested one Idowu Sikiru for inflicting grievous harm on the body of his five -year -old son, Segun Sikiru for allegedly stealing a fish.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Oyeyemi noted that the suspect, a resident of Itowo in Oke Sopen area of Ijebu Igbo was arrested following an information received by the police in Ijebu Igbo division from members of the public who alerted the police that the suspect was about to kill his son.

“On the strength of the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Ijebu Igbo Division, Kazeem Solotan quickly mobilized his detectives to the area where the suspect was arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect accused the boy of stealing a cooked fish and he put an aluminium plate on the fire and when the plate was red hot, he forcefully sat the boy on it thereby, given the victim serious burns on his buttocks.

”He equally used the plate to burn the victim’s fingers and part of his mouth. The victim has been rushed to the hospital for medical attention,” the statement revealed.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti- human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and possible prosecution.