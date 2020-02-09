The former Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Chris Ogiemwonyi, has rolled out his nine-point agenda that would serve as major pillars of developmental blue -print if elected as the next governor of Edo state.

Ogiemwonyi, a former minister of State for works, stated this at the weekend in Benin in an interview with newsmen.

The ex-minister said that his administration would guarantee security of lives and property and accord positive recognition for the welfare of people with disabilities.

He said that he would offer the state functional education that would ensure construction and equipping of model schools and preventive healthcare delivery.

Ogiemwonyi listed others to include, agricultural development, solid mineral development, infrastructural development, effective public service delivery, sports development and rural-urban development.

The aspirant promised to effectively diversify the huge potential of the state in mineral resources, rich agriculture, oil and gas, arts and crafts, other natural endowments and the strategic location of the state.

He said all those would be geared towards making the state the commercial hub of the south south region of the country and by extension the country in general.

He added that youth employment would be accorded a priority while the fight against poverty would be vigorously pursued by his government.

On the crisis rocking the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogiemwonyi said that leaders and stakeholders of the party were desperately waiting for the reconciliation committee headed Senate President Ahmed Lawan to conclude its assignment.

Speaking further on the move by various regions and geo -political zones to set up their own security outfits in the wake of increasing cases of insecurity across the country, Ogiemwonyi said there was the need for states and regions to have a rethink.

He said that the measure has the potential of spelling doom as the outfits could be tools in the hands of politicians and highly placed individuals to deal with opponents.