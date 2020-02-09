The Federal Government of Nigeria has charged Nigerian Nurses and Mid-wives to be professional in their conduct and services.

This is coming as the Nigerian medical practitioners in Diaspora and the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada disclosed it plans to train about 200 nurses in the area of capacity building, knowledge sharing and professionalism.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnibe Mamora at the flag off of ceremony with capacity building programme for Nurses and Midwives Leaders with the theme, “Nigerian Nurses and Midwives:

Time for turnaround”, organize by the Nigerian Nurses Charitable Association- UK in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health said, to live up to expectation, members of the nursing profession need to carry out a detailed self-assessment and chart a more progressive path forward for the profession.

Represented by the Head of Public Private Partnership (PPP), Diaspora Unit of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Omobolanle Olowu, the Minister said, Nurses and Midwives should strive to live up to the ideals of Florence Nightingale, whose outstanding qualities made her a hero.

“Most of the criticisms against members of this profession have bordered on lack of professionalism.

The rapidly changing health care system requires nurses to possess increasing knowledge, clinical competency, greater independence, and autonomy in clinical judgment.

“In addition, sophisticated technologies and society’s orientation to healthcare are rapidly causing educational needs of nurses to grow.

This underscores the imperativeness for training and retraining. I am happy that part of the activities for this celebration is a capacity-building programme.

I urge members to take advantage of this capacity building programme to improve their skills.”

The Minister who said he was aware of the complaints by members of the nursing profession in Nigeria about the working conditions and remuneration assured that the government is making great efforts to provide the enabling environment for the members of the profession.

“The government is not oblivious of the indispensable role you play in healthcare delivery and will thus stop at nothing to help you function even better and will regularly give members of your profession opportunities to make contributions and participate in policy developments for the health sector.”

On her part, the Chairman, Senate committee on Diaspora, Abike Dabiri- Erewa lauded the efforts of members of the profession saying, “our medical practitioners in Diaspora, our nurses in the United Kingdom, UK, are coming back to stay and to contribute to the development of the country.”

She explained that the government is making the environment conducive, supporting as well as encouraging medical practitioners in Diaspora to return back home with their knowledge and skills, adding that this is an opportunity to transfer back their skills to the country.

Also, the President, Nigerian Nurses Charitable Association- UK, Princess Wendy Olayiwola-Odutola.

who said without Nurses and Midwives there cannot be health also said as a professional in health sector attitudes also matter.

She urged the Nigerian Nurses to speak out in the area of their needs adding that they are ready and available to work with them.

“We urge you to tap into lots of career development that can improve you in this profession.”