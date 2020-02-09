General Overseer of the Christian Victory Prayer Ministry Worldwide, Pastor Dan Obinegbo, has urged Christians and politicians to shun greed for a better society.

Obinegbo made the call at a news conference on Sunday in Enugu to mark the 25 -year anniversary of the church coming up from February 13 -16 in Enugu.

He noted that greed has led many people including clerics to do the wrong things, resulting in God’s anger being rekindled against them and their ministry.

The cleric added that “God is still faithful; it is us men that abuse ourselves due to greed and social influence. Greed most times puts our status as spiritual defenders of the people in jeopardy.

“When we take away greed from the service of God and pastors not yielding to unnecessary influence and bending to influential church members and desires, the world will indeed, be a better place since God remains faithful.’’

Obinegbo noted that one of the greatest challenges of the country is the prolonged tribal greed by politicians not truly willing to share power and positions in a multi-ethnic country.

He said that as a prophet, he has continued to warn Nigerians that the country is standing on an amalgamated tripod of three regions and there must be equitable and fair sharing of positions.

Also, he urged politicians to shun unnecessary acquisition of wealth, especially stealing from public treasury, remarking that “politicians should be honest to the people and leave legacy projects behind that they would be remembered for after office.”

The cleric said that politicians have failed to provide gainful employment for youths, but rather try to use them as thugs; thus, escalating joblessness and insecurity across the land.

“It is unfortunate that politicians want to see youths around them singing their praises, but have no plans for the future job engagement and betterment of those young men that follow them all about before, during and after elections,’’ he said.