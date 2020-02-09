Abuja – Bishop David Bakare, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), North-West Zone, has admonished Christians to imbibe the virtue of humility in their dealings irrespective of their perceived social status, to enjoy divine blessings.

Bakare, also Chairman of Christians United for Israel Prayer Outreach Nigeria (CUFI), gave the advice in a sermon at a thanksgiving service organised by CUFI on Sunday in Abuja.

The church service was to thank God for Rev. Samson Ozovehe, Pioneer Nigerian Guide at the Garden Tomb in Jerusalem, on successful completion of his first schedule in Israel.

Quoting the Holy Bible according to 1st Peter 5 verse 6, he urged Christians to always humble themselves before God in order to be lifted in due time.

“Humble yourselves therefore under God’s mighty hands, so that he will lift you up in due time.”

According to Bakare said, the best way to show you are humble is to serve the interest of God and that of humanity.

“Every time you serve with humility there is always a reward from God, who also highly exalts those who obey him,” he said.

He commended Ozovehe for being a close partner in terms of religious service and described him as resilient in his pursuit of rendering service to God.

In his remark, Ozovehe attributed some of the successes he recorded in life to the support that he received from CAN, CUFI, Kogi State Government and the FCT Christian Welfare Board.

He, however, promised to continue to promote the interest of Nigeria and also live up to the expectations reposed on him in the course of his rendering guide services at the Garden Tomb in Israel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kogi government had in congratulatory message commended Ozovehe as an indigene of the state to be first the Nigerian to serve in the Garden. (NAN)