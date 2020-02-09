President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, described Nigeria-Canada relations as very cordial, expressing his desire to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said the Buhari met with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau on the margins of the 33rd African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Supreme Court judgment: Imo PDP resorts to fasting, prayers

In remarks before the press, President Buhari underscored the warm and friendly relations between Nigeria and Canada, noting commonwealth membership of both nations and the choice of Canada for higher education by Nigerian students.

He said: “We have a lot of students in Canada. We are aware of our vital roles to keep the country together. We are eager to expand trade because you are one of the biggest customers of Nigeria’s crude oil.

‘‘But, the most important and enduring relations with Canada is education.”

The Canadian prime minister described President Buhari as ‘‘a leader in Africa,’’ adding that it was a pleasure to engage on regional and international issues.

‘‘Your leadership and reflection on the current situation challenging Africa, but also the potentials and opportunities are something that I am very much looking up to.

‘‘Canada and Nigeria have a long-standing and deep connection and friendship, and I very much look forward to hearing your perspectives on many big issues facing not just Africa but the world,’’ Trudeau said.