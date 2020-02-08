The governor of Borno State Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has rewarded a school teacher for hard work and punctuality.

The teacher according to the video below was in her school waiting for her pupils when the governor paid the school and an unexpected visit during his early morning project visits.

Ystday,as early as 6:30 in the morning,I paid an unscheduled visit to Shehu Sanda Kyarimi 2 Primary School to see how we can improve the infrastructure therein&I met teacher,Mrs. Obiageli Mazi, from Abia State who served for 31 years in the Borno state –@ProfZulum pic.twitter.com/PyC6QaK3SC — Nimrod (@GhenhisKhan) February 8, 2020

He met the teacher in one of the primary schools in Maiduguri at about 06:46hrs in the school premises waiting for her pupils.

The governor assured her employment after retirement. The teacher is said to be from Mrs. Obiageli Mazi, from Abia State and has served Borno state for 31 years.

Zulum was also reported to have rejected an honor made to him by a 35-year-old Usman Zubairu who is trekking from Hadejia in Jigawa state to Maiduguri.

The governor said: “Evening, everyone. I came across an interesting tweet indicating that a passionate brother, Usman Zubairu, has embarked on an adventurous trek from Jigawa to Maiduguri in my honour.

No, thank you, brother Usman Zubairu.



Evening, everyone. I came across an interesting tweet indicating that a passionate brother, Usman Zubairu, has embarked on an adventurous trek from Jigawa to Maiduguri in my honour.. — Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum (@ProfZulum) February 7, 2020

“I deeply appreciate Malam Usman’s daring support, I strongly appeal that he aborts his courageous mission. To me, he has reached Maiduguri already.

“I urge us to put Borno and the rest of Nigeria in our silent prayers. That divine way of support can be more effective “ Zulum twitted.