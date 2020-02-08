President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, ahead of the 33rd Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).
The President was welcomed by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia H.E. Abiy Ahmed Ali and Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia Amb. Bankole Adeoye
President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmed, confirmed this development on his Twitter account on Friday evening as posted some pictures where President Buhari was being welcomed by the Prime Minister accompanied by some Ethiopian and Nigerian government officials.
