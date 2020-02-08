

As part of their community development project for the country, Pastor Paul and Dr. Becky Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC) has commissioned the Mararaba road in Abuja, which was constructed by the church.

READ ALSO: Yuletide: Dunamis pastors, Dr Becky and Paul give numerous food items to widows, orphans in Benue (video)



Daily times reports that the commission of the dual carriage took place on Saturday.

Pastor Paul who spoke on the topic, You are the light of the world, revealed that the road construction was not a show off but to fulfill the mandate of being the light of the world as Christians.

He stated, “We did not do this to prove a point, we did this to show that this is what the church is all about.”

Adding that, one of the reasons of the existence of the church is to show light to the world.

He also revealed that the project was not the first of its kind done by DIGC as they have been involved in similar projects in other parts of the country.

“This is not the first time. We have done this severally before. Like in Benue and other places, we have done similar projects.”

SEE PHOTOS BELOW: